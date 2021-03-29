Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.26. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.