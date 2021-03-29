Rotten (ROT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,403.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 67% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $44,403.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 67,824,835 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

