Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits One Day Volume of $579,073.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $579,073.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00007064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,888,544 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

