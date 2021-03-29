Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Dollarama (TSE:DOL) a C$61.00 Price Target

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) received a C$61.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.50.

DOL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,869. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.81. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$37.20 and a 52 week high of C$55.45.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

