Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

