Rupiah Token Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $732,849.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

