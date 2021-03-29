Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

