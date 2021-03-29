RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,846. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

