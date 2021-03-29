RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,846. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit