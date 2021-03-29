Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

Shares of SBRE stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.16). 510,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £603.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Insiders have purchased 20,751 shares of company stock worth $4,985,137 over the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.