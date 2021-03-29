Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on the stock.
Shares of SBRE stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.16). 510,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £603.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
