SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.26 ($16.77).

ETR:SFQ opened at €12.46 ($14.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.35 and a 200-day moving average of €10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.68 million and a P/E ratio of 830.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of €13.40 ($15.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

