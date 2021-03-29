SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0157 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $322,833.49 and approximately $80.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 73,686.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,523,178 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.