Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.40% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $21.12. 10,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,129. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.