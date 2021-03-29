Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.40% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $21.12. 10,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,129. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit