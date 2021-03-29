Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 434,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

