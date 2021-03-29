SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.00 ($157.65).

ETR:SAP opened at €102.88 ($121.04) on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

