Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.87. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.