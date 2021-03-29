Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

