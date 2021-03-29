Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $132.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.