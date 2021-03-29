Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.