SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.75. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,199. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

