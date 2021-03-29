Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.11 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $121.20 million and approximately $25.11 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008682 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

