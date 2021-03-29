Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 10,000 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00.

IMKTA opened at $64.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

