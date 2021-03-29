Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 298.8% in March

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 298.8% from the February 28th total of 169,700 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.