Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 167.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

