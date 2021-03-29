Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 167.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.