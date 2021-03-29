Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Grows By 116.7%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Brambles has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit