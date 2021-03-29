Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Grows By 116.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Brambles has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

