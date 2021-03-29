Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Increases By 263.5%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 263.5% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Brazil Minerals news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

BMIX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 11,904,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,750,609. Brazil Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. The company has projects in iron, lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, and placer diamonds and gold. It has projects in lithium covering 28,316 acres; titanium comprising 8,009 acres; and rare earths, consisting of 30,390 acres.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.