Short Interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Increases By 200.0%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.