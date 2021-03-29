Short Interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Increases By 200.0%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
