Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Decreases By 40.0%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCRC opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. China Customer Relations Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

