Short Interest in China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Declines By 75.0%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CHSTY remained flat at $$22.40 on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.