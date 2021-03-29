Short Interest in China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Declines By 75.0%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CHSTY remained flat at $$22.40 on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

