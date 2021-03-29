Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Expands By 339.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

