Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 380.0%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.37% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

