Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Grows By 212.6%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the February 28th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. 177,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,979. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

