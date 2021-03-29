Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Increases By 109.5%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the February 28th total of 309,800 shares. Approximately 43.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

FBRX traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

