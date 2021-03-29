Short Interest in George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Decreases By 50.0%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RSKIA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. George Risk Industries has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.
About George Risk Industries
