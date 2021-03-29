Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases By 496.0%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 496.0% from the February 28th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.