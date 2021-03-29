Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 55.9%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 22,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

