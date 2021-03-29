Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 55.9%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 22,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
