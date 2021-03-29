Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Drops By 40.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVBTF opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
