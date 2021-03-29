Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Drops By 40.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVBTF opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

