Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 57.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HEWG traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.67. 227,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

