Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 47.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.31. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter.

