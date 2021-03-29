Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 47.1%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.31. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit