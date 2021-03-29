Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Rises By 127.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,410. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.06). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

