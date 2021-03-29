Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Drops By 58.8%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

