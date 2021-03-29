Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Drops By 43.2%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

