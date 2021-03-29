Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Declines By 53.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MRTMF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Monday. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

