Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Rises By 230.3%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NRT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 35,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

