Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Grows By 111.1%

Mar 29th, 2021

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $16.02. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

