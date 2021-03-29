Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Grows By 111.1%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $16.02. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

