Short Interest in Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Drops By 41.4%

Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SWWI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Simon Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

