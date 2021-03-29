Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Declines By 45.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 36,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,852. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.29. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

