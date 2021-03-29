Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 67.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $14.27 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

