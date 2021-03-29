Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 67.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $14.27 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
