Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 79.5%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.