Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Rises By 293.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $61.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
