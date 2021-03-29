Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Rises By 293.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

