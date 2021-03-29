Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.56.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

